US travel blogger hitch-hikes through war-torn Sudan

Lakshmi Parthasarathy joins ABC News Live to give an update on her travels through Sudan after hitchhiking more than 120 miles from Khartoum to Wad Madani amid ceasefire.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live