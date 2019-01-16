-
Now Playing: Zoo animals do their best to stay cool in Sydney during heatwave
-
Now Playing: US troops killed in bomb blast in northern Syria
-
Now Playing: Potential fallout after Theresa May's crushing defeat on Brexit
-
Now Playing: American among 14 killed at Kenya hotel
-
Now Playing: Theresa May faces no-confidence vote in leadership
-
Now Playing: Hotel terror attack in Kenya
-
Now Playing: Desperate rescue effort for Spanish toddler stuck in well
-
Now Playing: Brexit deal defeat
-
Now Playing: High-end complex in Nairobi now secure after 'suspected terror attack': Officials
-
Now Playing: Millions congregate for Kumbh Mela festival in India, world's largest gathering
-
Now Playing: Crushing defeat for May as Brexit deal voted down by Parliament
-
Now Playing: Pandas, snow, Hindu holy men: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: High-end complex in Nairobi under 'attack,' police say
-
Now Playing: Key Brexit vote scheduled for today
-
Now Playing: A grandmother and her family reach Tijuana migrant camp after harrowing journey
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry make first royal appearance in 2019
-
Now Playing: Rome mayor wants Trevi Fountain coins for city treasury
-
Now Playing: Bodybuilders, 'Coming of Age' celebrations, Paris bakery explosion: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Indonesian divers recover recorder from Lion Air plane that crashed into Java Sea
-
Now Playing: Investigators search for a missing American businessman in Costa Rica