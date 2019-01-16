US troops killed in bomb blast in northern Syria

More
The exact number of Americans killed wasn't immediately clear.
0:34 | 01/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US troops killed in bomb blast in northern Syria
And good girl yeah. Yeah. From. And and oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60418277,"title":"US troops killed in bomb blast in northern Syria ","duration":"0:34","description":"The exact number of Americans killed wasn't immediately clear. ","url":"/International/video/us-troops-killed-bomb-blast-northern-syria-60418277","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.