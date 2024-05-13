Volcano erupts in Indonesia, spewing ash into the sky

Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupted on Monday morning, spewing thick columns of gray ash thousands of feet into the sky, the country's volcanology agency said.

May 13, 2024

