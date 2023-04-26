WHO warns of biological hazard after fighters seize control of a lab in Sudan

A World Health Organization spokesperson said technicians found deadly pathogens like cholera and polio in the National Public Laboratory in the middle of the crisis in Sudan.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live