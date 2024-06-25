WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange goes to court after accepting plea deal

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, a website dedicated to leaking classified documents and media to the public, is set to plead guilty to one count of violating the Espionage Act.

June 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live