WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will soon be a free man

Assange has struck a deal with the U.S. government after fighting extradition from the U.K. for nearly 15 years. He'll plead guilty to violating an espionage law for leaking U.S. classified documents.

June 25, 2024

