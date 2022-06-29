Chris Duffy on being a better human: ‘It's okay for it to be hard’

ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton spoke with comedian and writer Chris Duffy about season two of his TED and PRX podcast “How to Be a Better Human.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live