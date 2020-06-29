Transcript for Dental hygienist starts nonprofit to help kids during the pandemic

People have so much to worry about these days -- self-care might not be at the forefront of a lot of people's minds, we have fears of a second wave as covid-19 cases are starting to surge. Our next guest is helping others, she's bringing smiles, yes, smiles, how? She's providing free dental hygiene kits to her community. Please welcome Jess's kind little smiles, Jessica Morgan, thank you so much for being here. This initiative, how did you start it up in the first place? So, before the pandemic started I was a dental hygienist at cobblestone kids pediatric dentistry, and when we were all out of work, we became furloughed, and a lot of dental professionals had to figure out a way to spend their time. I started out by giving meals to my neighbors and seeing how thankful they were for those meals, I realized quickly, if they're struggling for food on their tables they probably weren't even thinking about their child's teeth. The next day I called my dental rep, he supplied these bags, that contain toothbrush, floss and tooth paste for 89 cents each. This is a need that I could meet in any community. A need you say and you started to raise money. Now how did that go? You ended up raising more than you thought? Yes. Immediately I reached out to my network people, my friends, my family, my dental team. My initial goal was to reach $500 that would get the kits out to over 550 children across Philadelphia. Within a week I raised over $1500. We not only reached our goal by delivering these dental kits and spreading education, but we also turned this initiative into a nonprofit that we can do again. How rewarding has the work been? Spreading smiles and just giving a kid a goodie bag has really just overwhelmed my heart. It's something that I do at work everybody day and take it for granted. During covid when I was home, I pictured kids being stuck at home, I pictured parents being burned out from the kids being home all the time. And just thinking that I could give them something new, a little bag with some stickers and supplies that are also helpful for their overall health. Just to be able to give them something new. Well, we want to give you something. Because of what you've been doing, we're going to give you something so then you can give them something. That is, Oral-B is giving 1,000 toothbrushes and kids' toothpaste to you, so you continue the work. I guess I should have started with that. That's so amazing. Thank you so much, T.J. And "Good morning America." I'm so honored to just fill this need and just network in my community to fill those needs for the kids. Thank you so much. It's an absolute pleasure. It's Jess's kind little smiles. This is Jessica Morgan. Thank you so much for what you're doing. We're focused on so many things. People are losing jobs, all kind of things are going on, and you reminding us that, yes, you want to take off their plate that they don't have to worry about. Good to see you. Thank you so much. All right, Dr. Ashton, a good point.

