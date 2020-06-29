Transcript for An in-depth chat with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

I'm still standing Back now with our in-depth conversation with NASCAR elite driver bubba Wallace, a man no stranger to headlines right now. Joining me now is Kenneth Moton, you got to sit down with him. Everybody's talking about him. You know a bubba? I know a bubba. I know a bubba or two. This bubba is unlike any other bubba. He's young, he's outspoken and he's black. To catch you, he put black lives matter on his Camaro. He pushed NASCAR to ban the confederate flag and then there was the noose found in a garage stall, a sign to him, the FBI said it wasn't a hate crime sparking a fierce backlash. Wallace's critics calling it a hoax. That's where we started when I sat down with Wallace. How was your week? I think you can sum that up for me pretty well. There was a noose found. It was a noose. But, we'll never be able to sell that to 100% of the people that are tuning in. It's funny how common sense doesn't register with some people but, it's all good. NASCAR a multibillion-dollar business. The drivers on the track and the fans in the stands mostly white. The sport mostly known for good old boy stereotypes. The young man trying to change that, bubba Wallace. He sat down with us over the weekend ahead of the NASCAR's doubleheader in pocono raceway. The only full-time black driver in NASCAR felt the need to speak up. As demonstrators hit the streets across this country demanding racial justice and equality, the deaths of ahmaud arbery, breonna Taylor and George Floyd having a profound impact. It's terrible to see and witness and to be a part of it indirectly, I felt like something inside of me changed. Where I needed to speak up for the people -- Is that why, you're 26, you'll be 27, is that why you feel the need the young people are taking over this movement and leading this? It starts with us. It starts with everybody. Trying to have a clear mind to educate themselves and listen and learn. That's what our message was a couple of weeks ago. Listen, learn, educate yourself. Understand what other people are going through. Bubba Wallace born in Alabama, raised in north Carolina. How did you get bubba? The day I was born, from my sister. It stuck. Reporter: So did the love of the sport at 9 years old when he started racing go-karts. Quickly becoming a fierce competitor. Superaggressive. I race you how you race me. I go through all the emotions. I love racing and competing. Reporter: Nearly three years ago Wallace joined team petty. They believed in me. Why are there not more men in cars that look like you? I don't kno we'll expose and bring awareness to NASCAR and who I am and what I'm doing. Reporter: Wallace took a stand against the confederate flag. But he made this surprising admission. Does it bother me personally? No, because you're right, I grew up with it the whole time. Been around it. It's just something that I didn't pay attention. Knowing that I have a voice and I can make an impact. You speak out against it, but then in the talladega, we see on the outside, outside of NASCAR property, they're flying it, they're flying it in the air, your thoughts when you saw those images? Ignorance. Reporter: Wallace's goal, a more diverse set of fans in the stands enjoying NASCAR. It appears to be already working. The great equalizer. Reporter: As that fan base grows so do the number of critics. Some advice from his mother. Yeah, they're just trying to intimidate you and distract you from what I really need to focus on which is ultimately racing stuff, but, you know, I'm becoming more of an adult, knowing how to manage both being a human being, being an athlete. She's told me always stay focused on the big picture. What do you want your -- what do you want your legacy at NASCAR -- I know you're 26 years old. But when you say 5, 10, 20 years down the road, what do you want your fan base look like, NASCAR fan base look like? I'm proud of where I am today. There's a lot of room left to go. Lot of progress left to be made. And it's just getting started for me. So, you don't even have to be fan of me but a favorite driver of the sport. I'd like to see more diverse, inclusive, everybody getting along and nobody feeling uncomfortable. Wallace's thankful for the support he's getting from fans and he says that unity we saw last week with the drivers lining up behind him at talladega, that is his NASCAR family. T.J., he says he always feels welcome when it comes to NASCAR. Good for him. He hasn't shied away from this. He hasn't. He feels a sense of responsibility, but this young man he just wants to race. He told me that several times. Just wants to race. Get out of my face about this. I just want to race my car. Kept net, thank you so much. Up next right here when we come back -- the dental

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.