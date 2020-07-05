Transcript for A middle school teacher uses his artistic talent to help others in the pandemic

We're back now with the middle school teacher from Long Island New York using his artistic talent. To help others make it through the pandemic part of our special spotlight in this national teacher appreciation week. Bullet in his son Chris Lee I teach eighth grade so they all middle school. And I've been in Baldwin now for twenty years methodical different subject but I really enjoyed teaching you know great group of kids work would this year. The past ten years I've been teaching just Reese I don't really teach art school but I've always been connected. Kids that do a lot of projects in my classroom. So it kind of grew from there have been some posters for schools in the Benson going on I really gave me the idea to. Maybe keep going within and she sought to show more people what I draw the kind of got the idea that maybe I start doing that for other. Causes so I sought to raise money by selling prints memorial Sloan cannons and I would sell prints in all the money would put into a fund for them. When the pandemic occurred and I just lose this we'll consultant do. Right away with my heart that felt very powerless at home outside this took my energy and and poured into it and I figured maybe I could help. Ray's little attention to the people that were doing good but my children here at home. It was explained to them you know the roles of different people take young nurses doctors firemen were essential worker is that you sought to get us birdies. Very quickly deep poster that I created for social workers that started with the look for the helpers poster. Hospital workers and trucks plus solo trusses three created out. Instead tried to make opposed surf some of them in the past the police that I made are really more informative. And if you post Isabel washing and as the big ones about getting outside for fresh air and it's just grown so really happy and Brinkley's. A lot of people supported it helps explain. Why it's important to look for the good people if you think he is not only in exceptional teacher and people needed at eight. They try to sell them he got pocket. I won't let us get back. It is a police are. A little to inspire my students to be creative. Even though I teach history I think creativity is very very important the other great Americans. Are working hard here and I think it's always want to look. But the good don't look for the people doing the right thing bowl helping in this time of crisis. What an inspiration and you could hear it. In his students are thanks to Chris Fahey for his story and to all the teachers out there making a big difference today in every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.