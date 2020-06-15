How a mom is trying to keep the “fun” during the summer of COVID

Candace Barriteau Phaire, Phd, Assistant Professor of Central CT State University, discusses how she enlisted her family to design a summer camp for her kids.
2:39 | 06/15/20

