National police week: Officer is a welcome sight in a Georgia community

More
Sergeant Louis Defense III is raising money for gift cards for the underprivileged in the community and delivering groceries to those in need.
2:28 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for National police week: Officer is a welcome sight in a Georgia community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:28","description":"Sergeant Louis Defense III is raising money for gift cards for the underprivileged in the community and delivering groceries to those in need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"70662176","title":"National police week: Officer is a welcome sight in a Georgia community","url":"/Lifestyle/video/national-police-week-officer-sight-georgia-community-70662176"}