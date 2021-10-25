How do people want to live their lives going forward?

As people age, many want to remain in the homes and communities where their friends and family are. ABC’s Ike Ejiochi reports on how people can adapt as they get older.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live