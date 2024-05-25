AANHPI Cabinet Members Talk about Historic Nominations

Ambassador Katherine Tai (USTR), Director Arati Prabhakar (OSTP), and Acting Secretary Julie Su (DOL) talk about breaking barriers in their roles as members of President Biden's cabinet.

May 25, 2024

