Actress Evan Rachel Wood as an activist for domestic violence, sexual assault victims

In a new HBO documentary, Wood details what she says was her own personal experience with abuse. In 2021, she publicly named her alleged abuser as Brian Warner, otherwise known as Marilyn Manson.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live