Alec Baldwin describes the moments leading up to the tragic 'Rust' shooting incident

In an exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said he was going through a marking rehearsal with Halyna Hutchins when the gun discharged, killing her.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live