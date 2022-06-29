Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family

Nearly a year after Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot, her family is ending their civil suit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the film. The film is set to resume shooting in January.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live