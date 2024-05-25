American father arrested in Turks and Caicos returns home after 102 days

Bryan Hagerich, an American, avoided a long prison sentence under the strict gun laws of Turks and Caicos. He has returned to the U.S. after paying a fine.

May 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live