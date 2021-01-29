Transcript for Amie Harwick’s friends hope to change domestic violence laws after her tragic death

The shocking and brutal murder of a popular Hollywood sex therapist. Dr. Amie Harwick was killed at her Hollywood hills home after a fall from a third story Reporter: Amie Harwick's death making worldwide headlines, a tragic end to an inspiring life lived in the spotlight. She was engaged for a time to drew Carey. She was like quirky, fun, interesting. Just beautiful, smart, accomplished. Reporter: Was a successful sex and relationship therapist. Gender is a socially constructed idea. She was an incredible influence in modeling healthy relationships, appropriate boundaries, empowerment. She, in my opinion, was a strong, fierce feminist. Reporter: In public she seemed to have it all. But in her private life, she would tell friends and authorities that for years, she was stalked and harassed by her ex-boyfriend, gareth pursehouse. She definitely was concerned because he was actively harassing her. Reporter: Her worst fears apparently came true last February when gareth allegedly strangled her and threw her off a third floor balcony. He's now charged with her murder. In this video we're going to talk about relationship jealousy. It can even lead to violence, or for example, the O.J. Simpson case, it can lead to death. Reporter: The devastating irony of Amy's own words haunting her friends and family as Amy became an apparent victim of the very brutality she worked to help women escape. Really successful and accomplished women can still be the victims of domestic violence and intimate partner violence. Reporter: Across the U.S., preliminary data suggests that intimate partner violence has only increased during the covid-19 pandemic, with millions confined at home and tensions running high. There are a lot of stressors that are adding to the volatility in households. And all of those factors do increase the likelihood of intimate partner violence, particularly if you add on top of that the isolation and knowing that there's nowhere for your partner to necessarily escape to. If we can update the Lawson more women can get help, more women can get out of these situations, and more women are safe from further violence, I think that's the best legacy for what's happened. This is Dr. Aie Harwick -- Reporter: Amy became a therapist with one goal in mind, helping others. Offering advice on YouTube, she worked to empower women, especially those in abusive relationships. On her path to becoming a therapist, she lived a while, eclectic Hollywood life. She would Gogo dance at big nightclubs, like in a cage. She would do fire performances. Reporter: Paying her way through grad school by working as a model and dancer, landing gigs like this, seen on "The real housewives of Beverly hills." All the while earning her master's in psychology and ph.d. In human sexuality. The night of her death, amie was celebrating Valentine's day with friends. Her best friend robin tells us she returned home around 1:00 A.M., unaware, according to police, someone had kicked in a door and was lying in wait inside. She encountered him somewhere in the house. He choked her with his hands, apparently. Reporter: Her screams waking up her roommate, who called 911. But before police arrived, amie was thrown from her third floor police finding her on the ground, gravely injured. She later died at the hospital of blunt force trauma and strangulation. I talked to police, they said, you know, is there someone that you know that could have done this? I was, oh, yeah, gareth. What made you think it had to be him? Because she'd been talking about how, if anything happened, it would be gareth. Reporter: Gareth pursehouse was amie's ex-boyfriend, the 41 photographer, software developer, aspiring comic. Hello, everybody! Reporter: Dated amie on and off nearly a decade earlier. She said he was abusive and a terrible person. Reporter: She ended the relationship but friends said he wouldn't let her go, reportedly stalking and threatening her long after the relationship ended. Amie getting a temporary restraining order in 2011, describing their relationship in court documents as violent. "He has suffocated me, punched me, slammed my head on the ground, kicked me." Telling friends gareth tried to intimidate her. Whenever she applied to jobs, somehow gareth would know, would send the employer these nude photos of her. I know she had lost multiple jobs because of it. Reporter: Nineonths later after amie said gareth threatened things would get worse, she got another restraining order that expired in 2015. Did she ever consider going to reapply? She'd said there was no way that she could get it because she didn't document it. If you have a restraining order against anybody, chances are that person has really traumatized you. Even after the expiration, that trauma doesn't go away. You're always going to be looking over your shoulder to see if that person's there. Reporter: Through all the torment she was enduring, amie maintained a confident exterior, helping patients like model Emily seers. I have some residual trauma from the fact that I actually had a stalker myself quite a long time ago. And it was somebody that I had had quite an abusive relationship with. So it's just hard to think that, like, the whole time you're sitting across from her, like, you would never think that it would end up happening to her. Reporter: But privately, amie's friends say she was constantly on alert. Her worst fears may have come true last January after eight years of avoiding pursehouse. There he was. Amie posing for cameras on the red carpet at an awards show in Hollywood. As she goes over to talk to the press, you see pursehouse, who was there photographing the event, pass by. Friend and fellow therapist, Hernando Chavez, was there with amie that night and says the situation quickly devolved. I didn't know who it was at the time, but I did hear a couple of things like, you broke my heart, what are you doing here, how could you be here? Reporter: Amie left the event, telling her friend she was scared. She shared with me how she was trying to de-escalate the situation, that according to her, she said that he started yelling, that he was calling her names, that he was really sort of scaring her. The next day, she texted me and said, he found my number online, he's contacting me. Reporter: Less than a month later, amie was dead. Police arrested pursehouse, charging him with murder and first degree burglary. So many questioning if getting another restraining order could have made a difference. Even this last time she ran into him, he was acting all crazy. I said, can you re-up the restraining order? She said, he didn't actively threaten me. I think people don't realize how common this is. I mean, for every time it makes the news with somebody like amie, there's hundreds of women being killed that don't make the news. Reporter: Experts say getting a restraining order can be an emotionally and legally challenging process. Now more than ever. It requires that there be a face-to-face interaction between the victim and the offender in court. That can be terrifying and traumatizing to a victim, particularly if they've just broken up with somebody and they're being stalked. Reporter: Amie's friends started a petition that has nearly 300,000 signatures calling for new laws to protect women, including one that would keep restraining orders active until the victim requests it to be canceled. Why are we trying to better, police the behavior of the stalker, instead of putting responsibility on the woman, or man in some cases, who's being stalked? Reporter: Amie's friends hope new laws would prevent another tragedy. Protective orders aren't you have to keep going back and showing there's a threat, immediate threat to your personal safety. They should be long lasting if not permanent for a serial stalker situation. Reporter: Pursehouse is being held without bail after an escape attempt. He's pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, facing the death penalty or life in prison if convicted. But the life he's accused of taking continues having a far-reaching impact. We'd like this to be a legacy for her, because she did so much to empower women to leave toxic relationships that this should be something we can do for her. This was a strong, empowered, feminist woman who was going to change the world. And I thought she was going to change the world throughout her life. But it may be that she's going to change the world through her death.

