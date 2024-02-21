Bob Woodruff opens up about Arctic expedition with vets

Bob Woodruff speaks with Juju Chang about the National Geographic documentary "Operation Arctic Cure," where he led a group of veterans on a voyage to test a possible cure for PTSD.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live