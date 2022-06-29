Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russian court as pressure grows for her release

WNBA star and Olympic athlete Brittney Griner appears in Russian court over drug charges. Family and friends speak about efforts to pressure the White House to bring her home.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live