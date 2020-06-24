Transcript for Bubba Wallace of NASCAR was not target of a hate crime, DOJ says

NASCAR has been rallying around one of its own, bubba Wallace, the only full-time elite black race car driver at the center of a high-profile investigation. Tonight what they are saying about reports of a noose found in his garage stall. After three emotional days, a sigh of relief from the president of NASCAR. They've concluded their investigation, and that talladega super speedway and determined that bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. Tonight the U.S. Department of justice announcing no federal hate crime was committed, when a suspected noose was found in the stall of NASCAR's only top tier black driver, bubba Wallace, determining the rope was just a pulley and had been there since last fall. Tonight Wallace appearing on CNN, seeming skeptical of the investigation's results. Of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage during. It was a noose. It was a noose, whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So it wasn't directed at me. Somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying. It's a turning point that has rocked the world of racing and beyond. Banned confederate flag not allowed anywhere in sight. New developments after that noose was found in NASCAR driver bubba Wallace's garage. Bubba Wallace was on the "View", talking about the moment he learned about the suspected noose. Obviously, I was hurt. I was sad that people would go to those measures. I wouldn't say I'm shocked, because we see this stuff that goes on in the world. The noose in America long symbolizes racial violence. It is the symbol of essentially racial terrorism. All this as America continues to reckon with racism in its past and present. For a long time, 26 year old Daryl bubba Wallace Jr., who is biracial said he avoided talking about racism. As protests swept the country, he decided to focus on getting the confederate flag banned from NASCAR events. You look at the confederate flag, and yes, it may mean heritage to most, but to a group that is in a lot of pain right know, the African-American community is in a lot of pain, that's a symbol of hate. NASCAR began on the short tracks and bull rings of the the confederate flag was as commonplace as hot dogs at a baseball game. Wallace's campaign was successful. NASCAR made the decision to ban the confederate flag at races earlier this month. In is a world-wide movement. For whoopi Goldberg, NASCAR's swift response was striking. What do you make if at all there's a comparison between how NASCAR responded to bubba Wallace and how the NFL responded to Colin Kaepernick? You know, Colin Kaepernick was kneeling and taking all that heat from everybody, because nobody was really listening. Now is very different when an entire nation says we are demanding this as Americans, and change happens, and that's what's happening. I never thought that we would sit here in 2020 and be able to say that a sport like NASCAR stock car racing would be considered one of the leaders in major league sports when it comes to social justice. This is not a ""Dukes of Hazzard" "NASCAR. Reporter: On Saturday, outside, the flag was still being flown by cars driving to the talladega Frack. And this plane flew overhead on It's one of the concepts that surrounds the confederate flag is this willful deniability. So this idea that no, the flag can't stand for racism. The flag can't stand for white supremacy and this belief that it stands for something else. Reporter: Historians point to the confederate flag's rise to popularity in the '40s, '50s and '60s. There's this longer history where the confederate flag is associated with racial antagonism, harassment and racial persecution. So on Sunday when NASCAR announced it found a rope in Wallace's garage stall, it was taken to be a noose. You were a child of the '60s, a child ofhe civil rights movement. Explain why it's so striking, the imagery of a black man and a noose. This was a national pastime, hanging black people from trees. Men, women and children. It basically says, you mean nothing to me. You're just a piece of fruit hangin' from a tree, and I pluck you and eat you and kill you. That is what it means to people. Reporter: NASCAR and the FBI launched an investigation. The FBI concluding late today, although the noose is is now known to have been in garage number four in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number four last week. But it's this moment unfolding on the talladega speedway that will stay with Wallace. Yeah, every time I watch that video, I get emotional and get chills. A striking show of solidarity. Normally, in NASCAR, the headlines are reserved for the champion. But on this day it was reserved for change. These times kind of bring back that positive light of love and show that love is way stronger than hate.

