Carl Lentz opens up about infidelity that led to firing from megachurch Hillsong NYC

Former Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz discusses his downward spiral including hidden addictions to sex and drugs.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live