Transcript for Cuomo announces his resignation following sexual harassment allegations

The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. Reporter: A 40-year-old political career coming to a stunning halt. I love New York. And I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. Reporter: Three-term New York governor Andrew Cuomo announcing his resignation a week after a scathing report from the state attorney general's office. The independent investigation found that governor Cuomo sexually harassed minimum bell women. Reporter: A stunning fall for one of the most powerful governors in the country, once celebrated for leading New York through the pandemic. New York tough means tough. But tough in a New York sense also means compassionate. Reporter: Forced out after a groundswell of women demanded the governor be held accountable for his alleged behavior. He brought himself down on his own. Nobody else did it for him. Reporter: Karen Hinton worked with Cuomo when he was the secretary of housing and urban development. She claims Cuomo was inappropriate with her after a work event in December 2000. He came over and embraced me. The embrace became too tight, was too long. I could feel that he was aroused. And I backed away. I do think it was a power play on our relationship that we had. Reporter: Hinton is one of the 179 people interviewed by investigators. In a statement last week, Cuomo's team denied her allegations saying he had no inkling that Ms. Hinton thought he acted inappropriately with her. The investigation recounts events from 2013 until last year, focusing on allegations from 11 women. Specifically the investigation found that governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former new York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women. Reporter: The probe claimed that in at least one instance, the governor tried to retaliate against a woman who leveled accusations against him. Today during his resignation speech, Cuomo continued to deny any retaliation or misconduct. The most serious allegations made against me had no credible factual basis in the report. Reporter: Saying his behavior stemmed from a lack of awareness. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been too familiar with there are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have. While he is denying that this was anything that rises to the level of sexual harassment, I think he had another intended audience, and that is the criminal investigators, the district attorneys who are now taking a look at that conduct, as if to say, wait a minute, nothing I did here was Reporter: The governor getting emotional when talking about his daughters. I want them to know, from the bottom of my heart, that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated. Reporter: One of them by his side at he left New York City following the announcement. Cuomo positioned himself as a champion of the #metoo movement, strengthening New York state laws on sexual misconduct. He supported it. He signed the bill. And then he broke the law. So for him to say otherwise is unbelievable. Completely unbelievable. Reporter: Just last week, the governor gave no indication he ever planned to resign. Instead, he was defiant. I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. Reporter: But widespread calls for Cuomo's resignation came from within his own party. Even president Biden weighing in. I think he should resign. Reporter: And his top aide, Melissa Derosa, resigned this weekend as state legislators in Albany prepared for a possible impeachment. Andrew Cuomo was on an island. It was more difficult for Cuomo to find people to take his call. He was calling around to try and gauge support. In the end he lost all meaningful political support. Reporter: While his political future appears to be effectively over, his legal woes are perhaps only beginning. Beyond politics, the governor is also facing the possibility of criminal charges and civil lawsuits from his accusers if they want to go down that road. In many ways the state attorney general's 165-page report could be a roadmap for attorneys. Reporter: The governor facing potential misdemeanor charges stemming from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assistant Britney kamiso, speaking with ABC news. He put his hand up his blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. Reporter: Cuomo's legal team disputing her account and calling the motivations for the entire attorney general's report into question. The report got key facts wrong, it omitted key evidence, and it failed to include witnesses whose testimony did not support the narrative that was clear, that this investigation was going to weave from day one. Reporter: The sexual harassment allegations are not the only controversy that has been swirling around the There were so many questions for governor Cuomo about the use of state resources to write a book, about providing preferential testing for his friends and family, whether he funneled the numbers when it came to covid-19 deaths in state nursing homes. A lot of the luster had already started to come off by the time women started to come forward with accusations. Reporter: In two weeks, governor Cuomo will be succeeded by lieutenant governor Kathy hokal, making history as new York's first female governor. For the women at the heart of this investigation, today perhaps signaling a turning point. And a way forward. It is a wakeup call for men to start showing respect for women in the workplace, to treat them as professionals. Which is what women want. It's what the 11 women wanted. Our thanks to erielle. For more on the stunning resignation, earlier I spoke with taurena Burke, founder of the "Me too" movement. What was your reaction to the governor's announcement he was resigning and did his attempt at apology go far enough? My reaction was shock. I actually thought he was going to go down with the ship. And I don't know that you can call what we heard from him an apology. I think it was more like gaslighting. And really trying to turn the blame back on the survivors. The last moment that he could have taken to show leadership, he in my opinion really, really blew it. To that point, I'd like your reaction to something that he said. He said, quote, there are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate, and I should have. In this day and age, does that pass from a politician, a business leader, for anyone, to say I just didn't get it? It does not pass. We are talking about, first of all, a governor, one of the few persons in his position in the country, who is active in passing laws around sexual harassment, sexual violence in the state of New York. You are very clear about what that is. But also, what generation are you talking about? Anita hill happened 30 years ago, right? He's obviously of the generation that should know better. Governor Cuomo as you know is the latest in a long list of powerful figures to fall from grace for allegedly harassing women. Why do you think these incidents keep happening? I think it keeps happening because it's so, so insidious. It is deep in the fiber and fabric of his country. It is undergirded by power and abuse of power. And that takes a long time to disrupt and a long time to unpack. What does this day mean for the "Me too" movement at large and sexual assault survivors in general, do you think? The movement really is about survivors finding a collective voice so that we can take action and that we can find healing. It's not about who we get to take down and who steps down from office. That's really not the end result or the goal. Because for every Cuomo that has to resign, there is a trump who never gets to pay account for what he's done. What the movement is about is those 11 women coming forward. What the movement is about is a Tish James taking them seriously, digging in and investigating so we can have a fair and balanced outcome are to me this day is cathartic I'm sure for a lot of survivors around the world. If, in fact, this is a teachable moment for our nation, what changes do you want to see happen in our society? If this is a teachable moment, I want America who's watching, people who are watching around the world, to know that there is power in the collective voices of survivors. And we can move the needle when we speak together. Tarana Burke, thank you so much. Thank you.

