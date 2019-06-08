Transcript for Dayton mass shooting survivors, witnesses describe trying to help victims

ever seen in my life. Reporter: On holly Redman's night out she never expected she'd be desperately trying to save a life. I saw that he was bleeding, so I put my hands on his wound, and I couldn't get the blood to stop. We tried to save him but he didn't make it. So it was really hard. Reporter: It began as just another lively summer night in the Oregon district of Dayton, but in the small hours of Sunday morning chaos erupted. Multiple shots fired downtown, multiple shots fired. We're going to need every medic in the area. We've got at least 12 people shot. Reporter: Just after 1:00 A.M. A man carrying a high-capacity rifle opened fire outside of crowded Ned pepper's bar, scattering patrons in a wild panic. 911 what's the location of your emergency? Hi. I'm at blind Bob's in Dayton. It sounded like they tl were just gunshots. There were a lot of people freaked out. Reporter: Alexandra lark came face to face with the shooter as he approached the bar. As Lees like this and you're looking back and you see the person coming like this in your direction, the only thing you can think to do is go faster, go Reporter: Holly Redman and her friend James Williams had just left Ned pepper's for another bar. If we probably had still been sitting there we'd probably be in the line of fire. Reporter: Miraculously, police on the scene in mere moments, killing the shooter just 30 seconds after the first shots rang out. In the aftermath this, a haunting image. Survivors scrambling to safety, literally running out of their now reeling from grief but in less than a minute of gunfire nine lives taken. Five men and four women. 26 people now in the hospital, 14 of whom suffered gunshots. Tonight Redman, who is cpr certified, will forever have this image burned in her mind. The face of a young man she desperately wanted to save. 30-year-old Logan turner. I held the blood and she would do the compressions and I would lean over with my body weight on his thing and just breathe for him and he started getting good air. I'm not sure you'll be able to recognize him from this picture, but if you can. That -- Yeah, that's him. Reporter: That's him? Yeah. And I just feel so -- I just want his parents to know that we did everything possible to save like everything. And three people around him. And I was there when he took his last breath. I wanted to talk to them if they wanted to, but it's so hard. I'm sorry. Reporter: Also among the dead, 27-year-old Lois Oglesby. Airiana camp was her friend. It's very heartbreaking. I just wish she would just wake up in a hospital and be like hey, y'all, I'm cool, like I'm okay. It was just a little graze. But she's really gone. Reporter: Even the shooter's own sister, Megan BETTs, killed in the barrage. Investigators still don't know if that was intentional. It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister. But it's also hard to believe that he didn't recognize that was his sister. So we just don't know. Reporter: Police have identified the shooter as 24-year-old Connor Steven BETTs. They've searched his home but haven't given a motive as of yet. Just based on where we're at now, we are not seeing any indication of race being a motive. But we are not through all the evidence. Reporter: As investigators scour the shooter's background, two former high school classmates who wish to remain anonymous now coming forward. The two told ABC news they weren't surprised he turned violent. I was immediately concerned that it was Connor. Connor would talk about shooting people. He would talk about revenge a lot, particularly with women. Reporter: They say the shooter was known for being dark, at one point suspended in high school for making a hit list. Their accounts confirmed to ABC news by their parents. He did make a list of women that he wanted to kill. Many of whom I was friends with. I was on that list. He asked me out and I said no and he had a very, very scary reaction. He was always a fan of making imaginary guns and pretending to shoot people. There were a lot of points where something could have been done, where people could have intervened. And I feel like if people knew that and understood, that like there were very clear warning signs. That they'll hopefully take that and apply it to future cases. On the night of the shooting the gunman wore a mask, body armor, and hearing protection. A shotgun left stashed in his car. Police say BETTs was carrying these. 100-round capacity magazines. And fired at least 41 times. To have that level of weaponry in a civilian environment unregulated is problematic. Reporter: Police say all of this was purchased legally and there's nothing in the shooter's available record that would have prevented him from a gun. This latest mass shooting renewing calls for action. Ohio governor Mike dewine drowned out during a candlelight vigil on Sunday by calls to do something. Do something! Do something! Reporter: As shooting deaths for this year alone slide into the hundreds, nearly every bill aimed at stopping mass shootings has stalled in the senate. So today's grim reality forcing more and more Americans in a position to have to act. Even as lawmakers have not. Why help? Why run? That's what people say. Run, run. I said no, I'm running to them. I'm helping. I heard people hollering for help. I don't know. I'm not the type to ran away. I ran to the situation. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Eva pilgrim in Dayton, Ohio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.