Transcript for Is the 'defund the police' movement losing momentum?

So you don't wait for life. You live it. Communities in America have declared racism a public health issue. Minneapolis one of them. The death of George Floyd in police custody ato the distrust of lawful there. Now how a wave of crime may impact the calls to defund the police. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. He can't breathe! He can't breathe! Reporter: The scars and community wounds from the summer of unrest can still be seen everywhere. Six months after the world watched George Floyd's final moments, the rubble of the third precinct police station is seemingly frozen in time, burned down to the ground by protesters. Some owners weary of repeated looting never took down the boards that protected their businesses. Graffiti across the city echoing the rallying cry of many protesters, abolish the police. A promise some Minneapolis city councilmembers made as they tried to convince the community what happened to Floyd would never happen to anyone else. Our commitment is to end our city's toxic relationship with the Minneapolis police department. Reporter: But that controversial promise hits major roadblock. The committee that oversees the constitution dismissing the proposal to dismantle the police. The next step to let residents vote on the matter, if the council can get it on the ballot in time for 2021.according to recent stats released by MPD, so far this year, over 70 homicides, nearly double the number of last year. Assaults up 24%. Robberies climbing 45%. Carjackings up by an alarming and with the ranks of the police force inning, the council ultimately granting the police department an additional $500,000 to bring in as many as 50 officers from surrounding agencies to help police the city. I'm hoping that, through having the funds to launch a city wide joint enforcement team initiative, we can try to stop the bleeding here in our city. You voted to defund police, not refund police. Reporter: Community organizer Marcia Howard calls the funding move a slap in the face. $500,000 more to get outside cops to come into the city. When one of the biggest problems was that over 80% of the cops in Minneapolis don't live in Minneapolis. They're not our community. But they police our community. Reporter: Howard maintains the George Floyd memorial site in south Minneapolis. She says she was hopeful when the city council initially voted to defund the police. Now she's unsure what the future holds for residents who don't trust and fear police. There's no argument to be made that defunding police and taking those monies and putting it, investing it into social services, would be a better option. Reporter: But according to a recent poll by local news outlets, a 44% of Minneapolis residents don't want to see a reduction of the police force, compared to 40% who do. The rest, unsure. David Bicking owns a small auto repair shop. He sayss seen the rise in crime firsthand. Shootings in the neighborhood are definitely up. There is some significant increase in certain types of Reporter: Bicking is a member of a local police watchdog group. He supports reforming the police, not defunding it. Some of the loudest activists and some city councilmembers have pushed for that. They didn't ask anybody else before they made that resolution or before they introduced the charter amendment. They just talked to people who they knew were going to agree with them. Reporter: According to that poll, many who oppose less police on the street are African-American. Black residents surveyed, 50% don't agree with shrinking the police force. Lisa Clemens as former cop and runs a violence prevention organization in Minneapolis. She argues the recent rise in crime is proof the city needs police officers. Majority of us boots on the ground in the community, we worked side by side with the police and with our chief. Because we know we can't do it alone. And neither can they. We've seen in Minneapolis in particular violence numbers sort of skyrocket now in the months and weeks after George Floyd. Are police afraid to do their job? I think they feel beat up on. And I think you have to be able to get out your crying towel, your tears, and do the job you were hired to do. But I do understand that feeling of abandonment. Or the feeling of, this is all we have is us. Reporter: According to the MPD, they've seen a reduction in staff. Response times in the city are reportedly slower. And morale in this areas of the force is low. The department issuing a statement to ABC newsding in part, right now our officers are committed to serving the communities they've sworn to protect. Our officers are showing up every day and doing the best job they can do with the resources they're provided. The addition of outside support will allow us to target crimes and the response to those crimes. This is not where Minneapolis city councilmember Jeremiah Ellison, who supports defunding, thought the process to dismantle the Minneapolis police force would be six months after Floyd's death. We're doing the same old things we've been doing with regard to this reform discussion. And it hasn't led to a lot of change. Reporter: The city is now in the process of setting its budget for 2021 at the forefront of voters' minds, the nearly $180 million currently allocated for the police force. A final vote on the budget by the council is set for December 9th. We talk and talk about healing. We talk and talk about safety. What brings us safety, though? Unity. Reporter: As for organizers like Marcia Howard, whether defunding police materializes or not, she says she'll keep fighting to for change. What we're doing right here in Minneapolis has made an impact throughout the world. We will stand in solidarity against systemic racism, against anti-blackness, and against policing as we know it. 