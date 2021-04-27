New details emerge from the 11-hour hostage situation at a Texas Synagogue

The suspected gunman is Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, who arrived to the U.S. on Dec. 29. Rabbi Charlie Cytron says he distracted the gunman so that he and the other hostages could escape.

