Transcript for DNC Night 2: Political experts discuss Democrats' theme of leadership

We are joined now by Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, Rahm Emmanuel, the former mayor of Chicago. Joe Biden officially became the nominee tonight and Dr. Jill Biden talked about her husband's character, a tough act to follow after Michelle Obama last night. How did she do? I think she did what she was supposed to do. She talked about her relationship with her husband and kids going back to school, about being able to fill classrooms again. The big thing that was missing for me today, still, how are we going to do it? If you're asking the question about Donald Trump, is he a disaster, we know the answer to that question. What is Joe Biden going to do above and beyond the fact that trump is a disaster. I think it's going to be difficult to compare people to Michelle Obama. It's not a fair thing to do. Michelle Obama had a much different job when she was campaigning with her husband to become first lady. But I thought the most powerful part of the entire speech tonight was the end. When vice president Biden walked in and put his arm around his wife, and you could see the genuine affection between the two of them. That's really a partnership. You know, one of the things that America wants in a challenging time like this, in a crisis, is they want people who they believe they can trust to lead them. And they saw a couple there tonight that clearly trusts and loves each other. That's a very, very powerful symbol, quite frankly, more powerful than anything she said in her speech was that moment. Because you can't fake that. And you can tell, between the vice president and Jill Biden, it's real. You had Jimmy Carter and bill Clinton and John Kerry talking about Biden's leadership and an Alexandria ocasio-cortez. Where does AOC fit in all of this? I think tonight is both the past and the future. You have a legacy. The bigger pieces that emanate us as a party, Jill touched on that, that he will treat your family the way he treats our family and remembering that America's one giant family, that we care for each other. I think she's part of the future. There was a diversity there. But also the common foundation and value system that we hold that emanate the policies that we hold from family leave to global climate change. She barely got a minute of airtime, pledging her support for her fellow Progressive candidate, Bernie Sanders. Do you think Progressives are going to be able to bury the hatchet and unify the party? I think we already have. The most, the super majority, almost 100% of Progressives support Joe Biden and are already working together with the Biden campaign to make sure we deliver victory. The big question and what people don't get about Progressives, we're always fighting for a better future. That's why we're Progressives. As much as we are excited about getting rid of Donald Trump, we know there is more work to do. We're a little disappointed that we're in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of racial unrest. We can't talk about health care. We can't talk about what we need to end the preschool to prison pipeline, to talk about the crime bill and how we need to make sure that we decarcerate our prisons. These are conversations we would expect to have in a year like this, but we're not. We're talking about what Donald Trump is or is not, which is a very big disappointment. Donald Trump is the biggest single issue and we want to make this referendum on him. We disagree on that. People want to vote for something, you know that. We already know Donald Trump is we don't need four days of that. We need what we're going to do to make people whole. I'm four days knowing that Donald Trump is the disaster and we have the answer to the problem. Do you think Joe Biden was able to win over Republicans tonight? I think the speech by Colin Powell and the video with Mrs. McCain narrating it, I think that was more powerful than last night. These are well-known figures. It's worth noting that Colin Powell has voted democratic in the last two, maybe three presidential elections. He calls himself a Republican. He doesn't behave like one. But look, there is about 12% of this country that are soft Republicans. They agree with Donald Trump's they don't like his persona. That point tonight, that piece of the convention tonight was really about saying to those soft Republicans, hey, you know, go with Joe Biden. It's okay to vote against trump even though you really like what he's doing on the economy and other things. He's got to get back to talking about his policies. What the president needs to do next week is talk about his policies. That's the way he wins those people back that Sarah's talking about. If the trump show next week is the trump circus and all about persona, that's a loser for him. If he talks about the things he wants to do with four more years, I think that's the chance he has to draw those soft Republicans and independents back into his camp, by setting that contrast. I think rob's exactly right, if this is a referendum on Donald Trump, Donald Trump is heading to a loss. If it's a binary choice, then I think we have a real race. Both Barack Obama, bill Clinton and George Bush 43 always made it a choice on a reelect. Donald Trump's problem is he's running 2016 in 2020. He has not updated his strategy for the 2020 election, which is a choice. All he had to do last time was to say what was wrong with her, what was wrong with Hillary Clinton. When he went after kamala Harris, he is running 2016 in 2020. Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama made him clear on the reelect. Donald Trump has not figured out his handle on Biden our kamala Harris. We have had very little poll any this convention so far. That is right. It's hard to make it a choice when the Democrats only talk about the incumbent. I think it's a smart strategy. It's into the sustainable. There will be a choice in the end. Thank you so much, I'm so sorry rob Emmanuel, we appreciate you joining us. Back to you. Thanks, Lindsey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.