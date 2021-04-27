New docu-series from A&E re-examines the controversial legacy of Hugh Hefner

In the new series “Secrets of Playboy,” former Playmates, Bunnies, colleagues and friends discuss the life of iconic womanizer Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017.

