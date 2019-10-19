Transcript for Dorothy Stratten’s 1980 murder sends shockwaves through Hollywood: Block 2

Reporter: It was 1980, and Dorothy Stratton was chosen as playmate of the year. He's been the object of desire for men around the world. I got a $65,000 Russian fur coat. A $25,000 check. $15,000 ring. Hand-built brass bathtub worth $13,000. So many things I can hardly remember. In that's not a bad deal. No, it's not a bad deal. He took that money and tried to buy a hot car. How does your husband feel about this, playmate of the year? He's very encouraging, very proud of me. It's great for his ego. They both started to have other lives. And being the kind of possessive man he was, he didn't want her to have this other life. As she started to slip away, he started to realize no one was admiring him, Hugh Hefner wasn't going to call him back and he lost it. Reporter: Soon, she fell in love with another man. Director Peter Bogdanovich. I'm in the middle of another movie called "They all laughed." Audrey Hepburn is starring. It was absolutely a movie about Peter. Very auto biographerical. Will you marry me? Okay, I will. You will? Why, yes, after my divorce. There were fireworks, and I could tell that he was crazy about her. She moves essentially out of the hotel she's saying in for production and moves in with him. They try to keep it sea correct, but the world finds out. When you're comparing fillet mignon to hot dog on a stick, there's a big difference. Reporter: But Paul was not going to let her go easily. For Paul, losing Dorothy to Peter Bogdanovich was like the ultimate insult, because petter in his own way was a much better Paul. He had discovered a star. Just like when he found her it at the dairy queen. I just knew he was capable of doing harm and she should be really careful. He's the kind of guy that could kill her. Reporter: When she asked him for a divorce, Paul became distraught and angry. It was after Dorothy confessed that she loved Bogdanovich and wanted to make a financial settlement. First, he's lent a .38 caliber pistol. But the friend takes it back. So he buys a shotgun. It is a very powerful weapon. It's something that's going to stop you right in your tracks if you get hit. He just got out of control. Way out, I mean, he's out of his mind. The day of the murder, Dorothy decided, against everyone's direction, to go to Paul and try to negotiate a payment settlement with him. Reporter: She went into his house and never cam out. Hours later, Paul's housemates discover the horrific scene. The first thing you see is Paul laying on the carpet. But, instead of a whole head, it it's like his head is like this thick because he blewhe whole front of his face off. She was sort of against the firewall. They were both naked. She's dead, he's dead. It looked like it was a horror movie, a sustained horror movie, like mannequins and fake blood. It's a picture that never goes away. A mental picture that's stuck in here forever. She was violently raped by Paul before he killed her. He shot himself in the left temple, right behind his eyes and killed him instantly. He knew by taking her he was done. So he also took himself. She becomes immediately upon her death, frozen as some kind of archetype of women in Hollywood and fantasy and the perils of the Hollywood So young. So young. The real tragedy of Dorothy's life is that she couldn't live long enough to tell her own story. Reporter: She was only 20 years old when she was killed.

