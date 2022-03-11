Emmett Till's family reflects on 100-year battle to pass anti-lynching bill

Tuesday's signing of the federal anti-lynching bill has been a moment that Emmett Till's relatives say has been decades in the making.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live