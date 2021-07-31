How can someone experiencing domestic violence get help?

More
"Nightline" speaks to Rachel Graber, director of public policy at the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Stacie Ashby, a domestic violence survivor.
6:19 | 07/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How can someone experiencing domestic violence get help?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:19","description":"\"Nightline\" speaks to Rachel Graber, director of public policy at the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Stacie Ashby, a domestic violence survivor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79184180","title":"How can someone experiencing domestic violence get help? ","url":"/Nightline/video/experiencing-domestic-violence-79184180"}