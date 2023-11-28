Expiring NY sex abuse law sees rush of lawsuits

As the New York State Survivor's Act approached its Thanksgiving deadline last week, a wave of lawsuits were filed by victims alleging prior sexual abuse.

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live