Former 'Pretty Ricky' group member talks being convicted of PPP fraud

Diamond 'Blue' Smith exclusively speaks out about his 12-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud connected to covid relief loans.

July 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live