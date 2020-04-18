Transcript for On the frontlines at a NY hospital full of critically ill COVID-19 patients: Part 1

We are on the front line. We're dealing with tragedy every day. Our team given rare, guide access. Up close with the doctors and nurses treating a monster surge of patients. The young father of six telling his wife that he wasn't going to make it is one of the hardest conversations I've had. We're with one of their own who battled back from the virus. Tonight, "Nightline" inside the hot zone. Must go through this about 20 times per day. It's routine for us now. For Dr. William Pascal and his colleagues working in the Double gloves. Repetition is required. Gown on. Gown off. Repeat. You get pretty good at putting these on after a while. They must change their protective equipment each time they check on a new patient. All right, let's go to our gentleman here. Let's look at the vent. Their unit in Brooklyn is filled with people who are critically ill from covid-19. Right now we have 22. And I think we're expecting two And there's no slowing down. Dr. Pascal, we need you over here, please. Let's go. He's called upon to tend to a patient whose blood pressure and oxygen levels have dropped alarmingly low. So he tries a potentially life-saving intervention called pronin. We basically turn patients onto their stomachs. It worked. 83. It's coming up slowly. Is patient is out of the words for now. We spend a lot of the day putting out fires. Jumping from one disaster to the This is life on the front lines. In the epicenter of our country's pandemic. New York I where at least 220,000 people have tested positive and at least 14,000 have is died. ABC news was given guided access inside the medical center. Do you know what we're down to? Is it hundred? 50? Is is is from the E Nearly two weeks in a hospital at war with covid-19. One bed empties, another patient comes in. And the herculean efforts every day. If we can help a few people, it's worth it. We initially, when this started tried to divide the emergency department between hot and cold Zones and non-covid-19 patients on the other. As the disease has progressed and the pandemic's worsened, pretty much the entire emergency department is a hot zone. You just figure on who else is on tonight. Dr. John Marshall runs the hospital's er where they've already had thousands of cases since the pandemic hit. I think there are 53 vents right now. Dr. Marshall has done his share of triaging, from columbine to soldiers in Afghanistan, but he says covid-19 is unlike anything he's treated before. His team receives a patient in respiratory distress. The medical staff quickly gets to work. This kind of thing is happening multiple times an hour during the busiest times a day. A day or so ago we put 14 people on ventilators in a less than 12-hour period. That doesn't include those getting other modalities. To help with the influx, the hospital has set up field tents on the sidewalks outside the er. Hi, guys. I did deploy with the air force and army in Afghanistan, but I've given care out of tents before. We don't think about needing tents in the middle of the city. But New York City in general has been good about preparing for large disasters like this and coordinating the work between the hospitals. If it wasn't for that, we'd be in a much worse position. They've also put out a call for reenforcements. Early March, the numbers coming out of New York started getting very, very scary. Dr. Astrid Holland answered that call. She left her life in Salt Lake City to come and work here where she'd trained. Seeing friends and colleagues being affected by it, I felt like I had to do something about it, if not me then who else? What's bothering you? Tightness? Your chest? It started on Monday, and you were just sitting down when it started? Yes. And you have not had any fever or cough with this? No, but I have been taking my temperature. Her patient was tested for covid-19 and then released. There's so much of the communication that we do in general is based on facial expressions and kind of trying to come up to patients, looking like this and kind of shouting to them a little bit makes that communication with patients a lot harder, I find. All right, thank you. Now it's their eyes that tell us the story their faces can't. Eyes that are worried. Tired. And feeling their own pain. In one of the parts of our job is delivering bad news to honestly, it's one of the more psychologically exhausting parts of the job. Dr. Daniel nichola has all too often had to make the call no one wishes to make. Telling someone that their family member may not make it, it takes a lot for, I don't know. It takes a lot for you to be able to, you know, muster the strength. There are a lot of times that people get angry. There are some people that just accept it, and there are some people that cry. There's little time for Dr. Nichola to deal request his own feelings. He has to turn back to running the makeshift icu. We are face-to-face with these patients who are breathing rapidly, coughing, and we need to place the breathing tube to properly oxygen eight them and keep them alive, but that requires us to be directly over the face of the patient. So you can imagine today we got called about 15 or 16 times to do this. I'm afraid that I might catch it and that I might spread it to the people that I love. I am scared that one day I am going to miss something or not change my gloves or not wash my hands at some point and bring something home, so I am scared. Dr. Marshall shares that same fear. My home life has definitely changed during this crisis. Dr. Covid is here. My boys call me Dr. Covid now. Spray the doorway, too. Give me a minute. The second I walk in the door, they immediately remind me that I can't go in the house more than two feet without stripping off all my clothes and hopping in the shower. Would you guys be happier if I was somewhere else and not coming sonoma. No. My wife and I are sleeping in different rooms so she doesn't get sick and can take care of the boys. But we're still having dinner together. This is probably the one time we can leave you guys alone, because your friends' parents won't let them come over anyway because they're quarantined. Are you afraid we're going to throw a party. No, I trust you. Being with my family is the kind of thing that reminds my why we're doing all this and why this is so important. My family's sort of a touchstone for me that allows me to reset, come back and did the same thing the next day.

