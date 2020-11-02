Transcript for Hit show ‘The Conners’ to broadcast live and include New Hampshire primary results

So Austin's your boyfriend? How come you didn't tell me? I don't know. I guess he's my boyfriend. Reporter: "The Conners" are famous for bringing tough topics and everyday conversations to light. I don't like the way you got here. You broke the law, and you could be putting me in a bad What I like about this show is it doesn't gloss over the real moments. It hangs on to them. Reporter: Now TV's most outspoken family is making history. The newest episode airs live on ABC this Tuesday, incorporating into the script the real-life results of the New Hampshire primaries. We're hoping that maybe people who wouldn't be watching the results might because it's integrated into an entertainment program. It's like kind of giving them a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. Yeah. Ace Mcnamara who plays teenager mark-s watching the results of the democratic primary for a homework assignment. I do think that kids my age have a lot of opinions about what is happening. So the adults have to vote because we can't. Reporter: But with the show going live, unedited, airing on both the east and west coasts, those real moments will only be partially scripted as the cast responds to the polling in real time. If something goes down, if there's some surprises, people are going to find out about it on the show and they're going to hear the family talk about it. We're going to have a television here that actually is showing the footage of the new Hampshire primary. Reporter: Lacy gorenson who fans have come to love and know as Becky showed some of the tricks they'll have to pull off to make this episode run smoothly. I have to run across Lanford to casita bonita. That means we end here without a commercial break. Run, run, run. And then make my entrance here. Reporter: Even veteran actor John Goodman says it's a lot more pressure to get it right. Do you have any nerves? I'm channeling them into excitement. It's -- yeah. I want to make this fun. I want to make this unique and have a ball with it. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Adrienne Bankert in Los Angeles. The live episode of "The Conners" airs tomorrow evening 8:00/7:00 central. And throughout the night ABC news of course will have the latest results from the new Hampshire primary.

