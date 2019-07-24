Transcript for Intimacy coordinators help make sex scenes safe for all actors on set

What if I told you that I wanted you to Me right here right now. Reporter: Almost nothing is off limits in "Euphoria." Feel the morning on my face Reporter: The gritty teen drama stars zendaya, and a web of young actors, portraying drug use and hard core sex among high schoolers. In one graphic scene turning what appears to be a brutal rape into an intimate moment between two sexually confused teenagers. Don't do it again. Until you ask me first. Reporter: Euphoria seems to revel in its dark, sexually explicit life of a teenager. They define how much skin they show and how much sex they engage in on-screen. It's amazing how much better the product is when the actors know they're going to work and are not going to be sexually assaulted that day. Reporter: They are called intimacy coordinators, people who choreograph sex scenes, preplanning every embrace, every touch. How is being an intimacy coordinator like being a stunt coordinator? We are not actually having sex on set. There are ways to cheat that and do it safely with hygiene, sexual health, all of that in mind. Reporter: Alisha Rodis helped create the group. They wrote the handbook for intimacy on stage and on-screen. There's physical health and emotional health. It's to make sure someone isn't being traumatized, that someone isn't being harassed. Reporter: We met up in Manhattan, where her services are now in high demand, working multiple projects, including season three of "The deuce", centered on the porn industry in the '70s. They're the first TV show to pull me in and say we think we need something. We're going to figure out how this works together. Reporter: After positive feedback from "The deuce." They require an intimacy coordinator on all scripted shows. It is covering your ass. On the other hand, they realize that they're like this is not this is for the industry. They're all kicking themselves as to I can't believe we didn't think of this before. And my sense is that what made them think of it now is the # movement, known as me too, times up. Absolutely. I don't think anyone had any idea how big of an issue it really was. Reporter: Last year, rose Mcgowan told me about intimate events she filmed while building her career, a string of nude scenes. It felt like what it really felt like, which felt like eck exposed and creepy. Reporter: You said you cried afterwards. Reporter: Why? I have zero problem with nudity, but it wasn't my choice. Reporter: It's an issue that's long plagued Hollywood, balancing simulating sex with the toll it takes on actors. I did build this incredible bikini out of pasties. Reporter: As Sandra bullock explained her sex scene during "A time to kill." It can be overwhelming as Jennifer Lawrence explained in a round table for the Hollywood reporter. I had my first real sex scene. It was very vulnerable. You don't know how much is too much. You want everything to be real. Reporter: But often it can be traumatic. In an op Ed, Salma Hayek said she was forced to do full frontal nudity. She added that she had to take a tranquilizer. Kim masters has been reporting on harassment since the '90s. We've seen a pervasive culture of abuse and we still hear reports of abuse. It's been a matter of concern for a long time. But I find that the culture of Hollywood is fru frustratingly slow to change. Reporter: These sets now so guarded we weren't even allowed to bring our cameras. Why would it matter to an actor to be exposed? It can be really scary to get out there and take your clothes off in front of people. And it just feels very vulnerable to be in that position. So these are our modesty garments right here. Reporter: For Blumenthal, a day at the office includes this treasure trove of modesty garments. We have an hibue. This is a stick-on strapless panty. So this one has adhesive. Part of my prep with actors is I tell them how to put the nudity garments on. All the contents go in the pouch. Reporter: Why is it important to have choreography? It's important so actors can consent to where they're going to be touched before we do the scene. So when I work with actors, I make sure to talk with them about whether or not they're okay with things like having their hair pulled happen. And then if they are, and especially if it's part of the choreography, we practice it in Reporter: She says part of her job is to protect actors from being coerced into doing more than they agreed to, like legal agreements. Give me an idea of the types of body parts. We can only see the upper right quadrant of someone's butt. We can only see the left nipple. Reporter: How can a director end up being coercive? Or bully an actor or actress into doing a sex scene or nude scene they may not be comfortable with? They can threaten them with stay it's a TV series, we're going to write you off the show if you won't do more nudity or sex for us. Reporter: But it doesn't even have to be a direct threat. It can be an impolicity threat, no? Oh, yes. Reporter: They are already making a difference, pointing to a violent scene in "The deuce." In this scene, basically, he assaults her, sexually assaults her. It's between a pimp and the prostitute. And it was very emotional scene. It was cold. It was painful. And someone said, you know, that's your last scene with Gary, and they both started to cry and hugged each other. And I thought how awesome is that, that we just filmed this really gruesome, non-consensual sex scene and they're not in some traumatized place from doing this scene. Reporter: This new age of consent, now extending beyond Hollywood to Broadway, and college theaters. Let's make a circle and I'll explain these contraptions. I'm running a workshop. It's a consent and communication workshop, how to consent and have the communication of working on scenes of intimacy. Reporter: To usher in a new era of accountability. We need proper conduct in the workplace, more women, more people of color in the executive suites. Reporter: For "Nightline," juju Chang in Los Angeles.

