Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to reduced charge in DWI case

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a noncriminal traffic violation of driving impaired as part of a deal reached with the court in his DWI case.

September 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live