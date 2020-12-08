Transcript for Kamala Harris’ childhood friends share memories about the Democratic VP pick: Part 2

She was always the one who was very even keel, not phased, and not in that "I don't care" way. In a focussed way. She did the work. There was nothing given to her. I mean, and it was hard. She was one to not let anyone tell her who she was. All Americans, we go forward together. I'd like to show you Macintosh in person. Purple rain purple rain My name is Jill Lewis, and I went to college with kamala Harris. It was a very interesting time when we were in college at Howard in the '80s. The first African-American woman became Ms. America. And it was an event, because it was ground breaking. It was something that we had never seen before. The Cosby show came on during that time. And the opportunity to see educated, professionals in a functional family was a new phenomenon on television. To be coming of age in a time when you could see possibilities opening up. Horizons were broadening for women, for people of color. That, I think, was very important. Do not listen when they say it can't be done. Howard has taught me, and it taught you, can you do anything and can you do everything. My name is Dr. Shelly young Tompkins, and I had the pleasure of befriending kamala my freshman year at Howard university. On campus, she was known for being a woman about business. She and I would be mistaken for, you know, professors, because we would have briefcases, you know. A lot of colleges, people may wear jeans or sweat shirts. Howard was a school where people actually dressed up to go to class. Our generation felt like if we didn't start right now, that would be problematic for us. So I think we took ourselves fairly seriously. My name is Leta rosario, and I recruited kamala Harris for the debate team. A lot of times when males and females are in a spirited debate, the men use their physical mass to make their point. And I saw that kamala didn't back down when they did that. She proceeded to make her point. And it's funny, because when I look at her on television today, I still see that character in her. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. And she was bussed to school every day. And that little girl was me. Every school day of the year in Berkley, the buses move almost 3500 children across town. My name is Carol, and I lived around the corner from kamala. Kamala and I were bussed together from 1971 to 1973 to Thousand Oaks school. We met at the corner of Bancroft and browning in Berkley and stood in line to get on the bus. To be able to be bussed and go into this other environment, it transports you into a whole another little universe. It expands your mind. I just remember her being happy. She would talk, sing songs. If the bus driver needed to say something and the kids were talking, kamala would make sure, you know, people tamped down so everyone can listen to what the bus driver was saying. I remember her being sitting in the center ever the circle. She was paying attention. Some of the kids in the back might be talking. She was lessening to the story. Had she not been bussed her life could have take and different course. I remember her saying she wouldn't have been senator if she hadn't had that opportunity. My name is Stacy Johnson batiste. I've known kamala since we were about four and a half years old. The one thing that stands out is she's the friend that listens to you. Kamala's mother is Indian and her father Jamaican. She was part of a global conversation around race and identity at an early age. And I think that she had to learn how to become very secure within herself. She just really grew up in a very multi-cultural environment. But her mother raised her and Maya as black women, because that's what they were. It was a very intentful upbringing and kamala was proud of it. Shamala, kamala's mother was one of the leading scientists in this country, if not across the world, you know, for cancer She really impressed upon kamala and Maya to be great and be who you want to be, and you define yourself, and you define who you are. Don't you ever listen and let anybody tell you what you can or cannot be. I'm so proud of her, beyond words.

