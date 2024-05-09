‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ kicking off new trilogy

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” introduces a new story arc featuring new characters. Also a behind the scenes look at the cutting edge technology making these apes look as real as possible.

May 9, 2024

