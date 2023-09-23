Latino astronaut hopes his experience can light a rocket of inspiration

Jose Hernandez talks about going from a migrant worker in his youth to the International Space Station. He hopes his path will lead more Latinos pursue science.

September 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live