How are you feeling? I'm nervous. You guys should feel my heart. Reporter: It was billed as Olivia jade's moment of truth. What happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up, that was a big mistake. Reporter: The daughter of "Full house" actress Lori Loughlin and millionaire fashion designer Massimo giannulli, talking about the fallout of herparents' fraud which got her into a prestigious college. Make sure it's dry and clean -- Reporter: The 21-year-old beauty vlogger with over 1 million followers sat with host Jada Pinkett Smith, mother Adrienne, ask daughter willow, on "Red table talk." It's been hard. I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward. Reporter: Talking publicly for the first time about the varsity blues scandal that landed her parents in prison. I don't deserve pity, we messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, I recognize I messed Reporter: While she seemed remorseful, how, when, and where she made her apology was met with skepticism. What was your reaction to Olivia jade's conversation? I think that she kind of walking into a lose-lose because I think the general public doesn't have much sympathy for this situation at all. The fact that her argument was essentially, I didn't know any better because I grew up in a bubble where it normal for people to pay their way into college? That just seems very tone deaf, really, at any time. Because the far majority of people cannot afford to pay their into college, they have to work hard, and they're paying loans for decades on end. And there's so many bigger issues, frankly, going on right now. Reporter: In fact, bringing her on the show causing a split between Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom, cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris. I fought it tooth and nail. Iust found it really ironic that she chose three black women to reach out to for her redempti story. When I heard her story, it just reminded me of jade and willow and trey. It didn't remind me of them at all. It did for me. She essentially said that, I didn't know what the world was outside of living in mansions and getting everything paid for. But the fact that she wasn't aware of that prior to this whole experience is very oblematic. When you come to the table with something like this, it's like, child, please. Right. No, I get that. I'm exhausted. Reporter: In March 2019, the U.S. Attorney's office in Boston charging 33 rich and powerful parents, accusing them of doling out over $25 million to this man, William Rick singer, to help get their kids into some of the nation's most elite We believe everyone charged here today had a role in fostering a culture of corruption and greed that created an uneven playing F for students trying to get into these schools the right way. Reporter: The investigation uncovered bribes to exam officials to cheat on standardized tests and payoffs for coaches with athletic slots. Even staging photos of students O never played sports, including giannulli and her older sister, Isabella rose, who posed as rowers. The parents pleaded guilty for paying nearly $500,000 to get their girls into the university of southern California. I was a little confused. I remember writing on my application about my YouTube channel and vid-con, and they were different things. Reporter: In the aftermath she came under fire for glib social media posts and leaning into her privilege. Game pays, partying, I don't care about school. Reporter: Many sponsors dropped her. At a time during the pandemic, when people are struggling to put food on the table, when they are dealing with crushing student loan de how does this kind of apology tour come across? I think the apology tour can come across as quite selfish to many people, when they're sitting there unable to pay their rent, unable to put food on the table, we're in the middle of an unprecedented I think a lot of people's reaction to this was, why did you say anytt all? Reporter: Whether this was the right thing for giannulli's brand is an open question.

