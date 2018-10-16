Meet 'The Conners': What to expect from the show without Roseanne

More
ABC News' "Nightline" takes you behind the scenes of the show that premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16, on ABC.
2:11 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet 'The Conners': What to expect from the show without Roseanne

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58522483,"title":"Meet 'The Conners': What to expect from the show without Roseanne","duration":"2:11","description":"ABC News' \"Nightline\" takes you behind the scenes of the show that premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16, on ABC.","url":"/Nightline/video/meet-conners-expect-show-roseanne-58522483","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.