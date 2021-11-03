Millions live in ‘pharmacy deserts’ with limited access to COVID-19 vaccine in US

An ABC News investigation found that people like 54-year-old Jorge Figueroa, who live in rural areas, must drive hours to get vital medications and, now, the COVID-19 vaccine.
12:16 | 03/11/21

