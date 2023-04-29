Nicole Lynn: The trailblazing agent behind the most lucrative contract in NFL history

Lynn, 34, is the first Black woman to represent an NFL draft pick, recently negotiating a record-breaking $255 million contract for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

April 29, 2023

