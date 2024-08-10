Philippe Petit celebrates 50th anniversary of walk between Twin Towers with new show

The "Man on Wire" highwire artist talks about how he keeps his skills sharp at 74, five decades after his unauthorized World Trade Center walk.

August 10, 2024

