Transcript for What police reform could look like as Trump signs executive order

Reporter: Weeks of protests across the nation. Fueled by the killing of black people at the hands of police. Ahmaud arbery, brionna Taylor, George Floyd and rayshard brooks killed in Atlanta just days ago. The trust that we have with the police force is broken. And the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change with the police department. Reporr: The country grappling with race, policing and an overwhelming demand for police reform. Tonight the president's plan. We take historic action to deliver a future of safety and security for Americans of every race, religion, color and creed. Reporter: Inside, how one police force disbanded and rebuilt. Wasn't that the people of this community didn't want the police. They wanted us to behave differently. . Reporter: And a look at a program helping police train under pressure. Today the president met at least for an hour for families of blacked Americans whose loved ones were killed by police. All Americans mourn by your side. Reporter: Among the mothers, the mother of arbery. I think the president was very receiving. He was very compassionate. He did assure each family member that we would and should expect change. Reporter: In the rose garden, surrounded by nine law enforcement officers, only one of them black the president signed an executive order to encourage change in police departments, including a mechanism to share abuse complaints against officers and new guidelines on chokeholds. Chokeholds will be banned, except if an officer's leave is at risk. Chokeholds are deadly force. The supreme court has already said the deadly force should not be used unless an officer is actually in fear of serious bodily harm or death. The problem with the use of the chokehold is the claims that are typically made by police officers that they felt exactly Reporter: It makes no mention whatsoever of racism in policing. And in his remarks, the president sought to down play the number of problem officers. I use the word tiny. It's a very small percentage, but you have them. Unless we get some real serious teeth in these reforms, they're basically just holding steady with pretty much where we are now. There's crisis in American policing, and something needs to be done about that. Reporter: Scott Thompson knows how much work is needed to make changes. He served as police chief of Camden, New Jersey from 2008 to 2019. The overwhelming majority of the men and women who choose policing as a profession do so for Al truistic reasons. I don't fault the police officers as much as I do the systems in which they operate. Reporter: Camden, once labeled the most dangerous city in America. Grappled with high crime and poverty for generations. The majority of black and brown city faces social inequities. It wasn't until we took a different approach to things until we started to change the trajectory of the city. Reporter: In 2012 with a strapped budget and spiking murder rates, the state decided to disband the police department. The next year, the county rebuilt a new police department and re-imagined public safety. Thompson was there for all of it. There would be three bedrock principles of which we would construct this organization. The first was that there would be an identity of guardianship over warriors. The second was that we would engage in extraordinary levels of, of community policing. And the third was that deescalation was not going to be a training for us. It was going to be a culture. Drop the knife! Reporter: In this video, you can see the deescalation training at work in the real Camden police officers encounter a knife-wielding man. For multiple box, they walk along with the man until he drops the knife and he's arrested. It comes not just from the police but from the community's input as well. We've reduced aggressive reports by 95%. Reporter: He still sees more changes that could be made. I would like to see higher levels of diversity. Reporter: His advice? Teach deescalation. Ultimate objective is that everybody goes home at the end of the shift, not just one party. Reporter: In 2019, "Nightline" headed here, the Maryland eastern shore to see a program that helps law enforcement officers better control stress in tense situations. It's called close quarters defense. Once mostly reserved for U.S. Special operations in federal agencies. They have no idea what they're going into, which is valuable, because we want them to do exactly what they would do on the street. Reporter: Dwayne Deeter is the site's guru and exnert tactical training. In this day, a group of sheriff's officers and deputies will be his trainees. Come with me. Reporter: His program is all about subjects cops rarely share with the public or their stress. And fear. Stress not controlled can make a person be aggressive to someone that's not necessary to be aggressive to. Reporter: Jackie Dalton, 36, a U.S. Coast guard veteran, now a rookie cop and headed to grace, Maryland, fresh out of the academy. I adore my co-workers and my chief. I don't want to let them down. Reporter: One of the elements, this cloth and rope called the hood. Each time the hood comes up, the trainee encounters a new unknown scenario. Inches away could be a gunman. Or pedestrian asking directions. So the hood teaches students to do what? To be able to react quickly and be aggressive, assertive, passive or compassionate. Reporter: Dalton suits up. There's noise to help build the stressors. Reporter: So in this you want stress. Yes, we need it. Reporter: Stress is their friend. It will become their friend. Reporter: Deeter observes her. She is verbalizing. Reporter: Given a baseline on how she performs under stress before his training. Get back, get back, get back. ! She's getting her gun, which is very common. Her energy was high enough that she eventually shot the person. Reporter: Even though the person was moving away from her. Was not a threat. Though he attacked her initially, he moved back. He's no longer an active threat. You can relax, please just describe why you shot that person and used lethal threat? I used lethal threat because I felt fear for my life, and they could have threatened either the person off to my left or myself or any other citizens if I let them get away. Did you see that he had any weapon at all, the person to your right. He had a gun. And did he shoot at you from your position or what did you He was aiming it at me, he didn't shoot. What she thought was not reality and not even close. She actually saw a gun. Reporter: Many of us were raised to believe that the truth is always the truth. But what we saw today under stress, the truth can look different. The perceived truth. That's right. It's because they're not used to this level of stress. So their truth is very different sometimes than what truthfully happened. And they will say what they believe, right off the bat, because that's what they saw. Reporter: Deeter says Dalton isn't the only one perceiving things differently under stress. Sharing these videos with us of others on day one. Can you train that out of a person? Absolutely. We do it every single time. Reporter: Dalton is exhausted. Drained, distraught. Yet she shot an unarmed man. All right, you did great, you did great. Have you ever felt that before? No. And a little bit of training, this will be a comfortable thing for you. You'll feel it. You'll feel you have the energy to respond to and react to it. Have a seat, relax. All right, thanks. Reporter: What do you think? It's stressful. It's emotionally draining. Reporter: My sense from him is you did a hell of a job. Appreciate that. But sometimes it's not enough. Reporter: You're shaking. It's an important job. And a lot of pride in me doing what I do. Get down on one knee! Reporter: Deeter's program can take weeks. But even after just one day of training. She did better. She did better. Reporter: We witness a transformation in Dalton. Get down on your stomach! Now the person was complying and when he went for the gun, she was able to pick that up. Reporter: She aced it. Controlling stress, Deeter says, actually improves decision making. You're smiling this time. Yeah, I'm smiling this time. It felt less stressful even though I was going through the same thing. I was able to focus a little Reporter: What I saw from you this time was confidence. Right. Reporter: Building confidence for those split-second decisions between life and death. And stop, that's good. Reporter: A vital step in America's long journey towards justice for all. Great work. Great having you. Super job, super job.

