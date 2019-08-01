'Rape by fraud?' College student case will help expose loophole in rape laws

More
Purdue student Abigail Finney says she thought she was having sex with her boyfriend until she realized it was someone else in an incident that highlighted a technicality in many sexual assault laws.
9:13 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Rape by fraud?' College student case will help expose loophole in rape laws

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60224989,"title":"'Rape by fraud?' College student case will help expose loophole in rape laws","duration":"9:13","description":"Purdue student Abigail Finney says she thought she was having sex with her boyfriend until she realized it was someone else in an incident that highlighted a technicality in many sexual assault laws.","url":"/Nightline/video/rape-fraud-college-student-case-expose-loophole-rape-60224989","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.