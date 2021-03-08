Transcript for In recovery, Kathy Griffin says she discovered she has lung cancer: Part 2

"Nightline," Kathy griffin, continues. Here again, juju Cheng. Kathy griffin says it's been roughly a year since she kicked her addiction to prescription pills. Ironically, sobriety may have saved her life in more ways than one. It helped her discover a terrifying diagnosis. There's no more oxy. There's no more vicodin. So I was like do I have arthritis? My joints are hurting. So I went and had a bunch of and then the doctor said we picked up a mass on your lung. Then they did a needle biopsy. I jut found out that it's cancer, lung cancer. He no I've never smoked. I like to be the exception to the rule. Exactly. Oh, my god. I'm special. But how did that hit you? I was definitely in shock. I'm still a little bit in shock. Not denial. But I still like once a day I'll just turn to like nobody next to me and go can you believe this ? Is this a bitch or what? But immediately I just thought about, you know, the program and my friends in the program. So there's a big, you know, one day at a time. So before you jump to oh my god, it's over, you're going to croak tomorrow, just listen to what the doctor says. So it's stage 1. It's nowhere else in my body. So I need to focus on that. That's really good. Trust me, the irony is not lost on me that a little over a year ago all I wanted to do was die and now all I want to do is live. Reporter: Today griffin had half her lung surgically removed, and she's taking it all with her finely tuned sense of humor. Can I tell you something when you're a comic? The doctors all want to like be funny. So one of the doctors -- because I was like how does this work? And he's like -- and I love when they try material on you. Its hasn't been happening to me for 40 freaking years. And he said the lung is actually a couple of balloons. We basically just deflate the lower balloon and remove it. It's kind of like taking out a used condom. You can use that. And I'm like okay, why don't you do the surgery and I'll do the jokes. Let's stay in our lane. Thank you, doctor. Doctor. Reporter: Early detection hopefully means no chemo, no radiation, and griffin is optimistic she'll survive this setback too as she has throughout her life. Just without the pills. So what does the next chapter look like post-surgery for you? The beauty is I like don't worry about that as much anymore. Which is by the way an exercise. It's work. But my whole life has been -- especially when you're a touring artist, you know, you don't plan- a tour a week in advance. You plan it months or years in advance. What I'm learning is, not to sound cocky but at this stage of the game I think people know who I am and I think it' me to go you know what, I'm going to see what comes in. I'm not going to chase it like I used to. That sounds remarkably healthy. Very zen, right? Who am I? Who are you? Thank you. I think I'm a survivor. Whether I like it or not. I think I'm a resilient survivor. Why is it important you share this part of your story with the world? Because I'm -- I'm so grateful when I see anybody talking about these topics. I mean, we're talking cancellation, suicide attempt, addiction and recovery and cancer. And I've been around a long time. Trust he M, I'll get a couple of calls from folks saying you shouldn't have done that or people are going to be afraid to hire you. But nothing compared to if I wasn't able to have this conversation. This stuff is real. And you know, I've built my career on the back of being brutally honest and hopefully being funny and entertaining. And sometimes it's not about being funny, it's just about saying something that I know I appreciate when I see other folks talking about this stuff. So I think I don't need to hide it. We'll be right back. Truthfully, it's frustrating to see how fast dust reappears. But dusting with a cloth is a pain. And dealing with a bulky vacuum.. . Is such a hassle. Uchhh!!! So now we use our Swiffer Sweeper and Dusters. The fluffy fibers? They pick up dust easily.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.