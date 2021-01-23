Transcript for Remembering former Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron

Reporter: He will forever be remembered for this mighty swing. Fastball, a high drive into deep left center field. Buckner goes back to the fence, it is gone! Reporter: That helped replace a white man with a black man in the record books. This was the call that night in Georgia in 1974 when hank Aaron slugged his way past the legendary babe Ruth with 715 career home runs, and his record of 755 would stand for 30 long years. A black man is getting a standing ovation in the deep south for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. Reporter: But it needs to be said that hank Aaron overcame a whole lot more than a baseball record. He was heckled by racist white fans and players. People were promising to kidnap his children. And the death threats came pouring in the mail. I couldn't open a letter for a month. It had to be opened by the FBI or somebody else. I couldn't let that stand in my way. Reporter: Henry Lewis Aaron grew up poor in Alabama, where he had to make his own baseball bats with tree limbs. It was when black athletes were lucky if they could make to it the Negro leagues, which were separate and certainly not equal to the majors. I played with some ball players that knew how to play the game. And they taught me an awful lot. Reporter: Mr. Aaron was unshakeable, living up to the great responsibility he felt for how he represented black Americans. He became a successful businessman, gave millions to schools and charities, and just weeks ago was part of an effort encouraging black Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country. Reporter: In his later years he'd say he wanted to be remembered the most for the lives he helped change. I think that I want to be remembered as someone who was able to forget about baseball, but be able to help mankind.

